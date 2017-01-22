FRESNO

Hazmat team dispatched to central Fresno after chemical spill
Fresno firefighters were alerted to the area of Wishon and Weldon Avenues around 11 a.m. after someone spotted a white liquid following into a storm drain. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hazmat crews are working to identify and clean-up a suspicious substance in central Fresno.

Fresno firefighters were alerted to the area of Wishon and Weldon Avenues around 11 a.m. after someone spotted a white liquid following into a storm drain.

Crews took precaution and Hazmat personnel were called in to identify the material. During the first test, results came back inconclusive but firefighters say it looks to be something that could be used for painting.

"We're going to take all appropriate measures and assume that this stuff is bad for you. So, it means that we're going to be as cautious as we can and that's a good thing for the public," Batt. Chief Lawrence French with the Fresno Fire Department said.

Wishon was closed for several hours during the clean-up. City Flood Control and county environmental crews were also called on scene to determine the best way to clean-up the substance while determining if it could impact nearby residents.
