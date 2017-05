The CHP says a reckless driver died while trying to pass a car on Highway 180.The crash happened Saturday evening near Yuba Avenue along the highway. Authorities say a 22-year-old man was speeding on the highway and tried to pass a car in an unsafe area.They say he crashed head-on into another car, injuring the two people inside.Both the driver and the passenger of the other car are at the hospital with serious injuries.The roadway is now open.