FRESNO COUNTY

Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
A family's SUV loaded up with Christmas gifts and heading back home was involved in a horrific accident when a car suddenly crossed the median, authorities said. (KFSN)


FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
A head-on crash in Fresno County Monday killed one person and injured several others.

The family was in a red SUV traveling north on the slow lane of Interstate 5 when a white compact car traveling south crossed the grassy median and hit the SUV.

"The force of the collision caused the red SUV to turn sideways and start rolling over, and the white vehicle continued in a southeast direction and came to rest down a small embankment," Kenny Antonetti with the California Highway Patrol said. "Unfortunately, the driver of the red SUV succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased."

The woman's husband was in the passenger seat. Two boys, aged 10 and 12, along with a 20-year-old man were in the backseat. All of them were seriously injured and are being treated at a Fresno hospital.

The driver of the white car, a woman from the Bay Area, and her son were not hurt. The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been involved, and it's not clear why she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median.

"Throughout the course of the investigation we will determine whether or not we'll be pressing charges, filing any charges against her or not," Antonetti explained.

The accident stalled traffic in both directions for hours while crews cleared the wreckage from the northbound lanes. The names of the woman who died and her family have not been made public.

It's believed they are from Nevada and were heading home. The family's dog was in the SUV but has not been found.
