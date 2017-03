One person is dead following a traffic collision early Saturday.The crash happened on Highway 41 near Quail Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the driver of an Isuzu allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided head-on with the driver of a GMC in the oncoming lane.The driver of the GMC was severely injured and later died on scene.It is still unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.