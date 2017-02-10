MADERA COUNTY

Heavy rainfall causing debris problems at Bass Lake

EMBED </>More News Videos

As heavy rainfall and runoff send water pouring into the lake, debris is also flooding the waterway. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
This storm system is bringing high water levels to Bass Lake but it's also bringing debris into the flow.

As heavy rainfall and runoff send water pouring into the lake, debris is also flooding the water way. Banks along the lake look more like swamps with floating wood chips and logs.

"It's really hard to tell, right now is the problem is we're really not going to be able to do an assessment until the inflow of water stops of how much debris is actually there," Cmdr. Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff's Office explained.

The natural flow of the lake pulls toward the dam.

"By late spring, early summer most of the debris will be brought down there anyway, so it'll be easy for ourselves or PG&E to collect," said Tom Tuso with Bass Lake Boat Rentals and Water Sports.

It may not be peak season, but even little debris can cause a lot of damage for boaters.

"If you're going to be boating, you need to be careful just because the water bringing different things down the streams a lot of it ends up in Bass Lake other waterways as well," Ward said.

"Hopefully, we'll have a handle on it before the summer hits," Tuso said. "We tell our boaters just to be careful."

Tuso's been on Bass Lake for almost four decades, so he's used to the water level fluctuating and what comes with it.

"Last winter, almost all the docks were on the ground." he said. "The winter before, everything was on the ground."

Being open year-round, Tuso says this is one of the few recent winters when almost all docks are usable.

"We went form an extreme drought to really just a ton of water," he exclaimed. "It's great. It's great for us, for recreation, for farmers and the California economy."
Related Topics:
newsweathermadera countyBass Lake
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Rain in Madera County creating beautiful sights and hazards for drivers
Madera County residents worried as San Joaquin River creeps near mobile home park
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
More madera county
NEWS
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
Trump Considers 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
Trump Vows to Unveil 'Additional Security' After Slamming Court Ruling as 'Disgraceful'
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
More News
Top Stories
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
Madera County residents worried as San Joaquin River creeps near mobile home park
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Fresno city officials say they're ready for storms with 150 ponding basins
Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely
Show More
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
More News
Top Video
Rain in Madera County creating beautiful sights and hazards for drivers
Fresno city officials say they're ready for storms with 150 ponding basins
Madera County residents worried as San Joaquin River creeps near mobile home park
Senior living community in Fresno giving back to homeless pets with newspaper
More Video