TULARE COUNTY

Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest

A group of people are stranded in the snow in the Sequoia National Forest. (KFSN)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST (KFSN) --
A group of people was stranded in the snow in the Sequoia National Forest for several hours after their helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing.

The owner of Sierra Hydrographics said his crew and a pilot were out repairing a device used to measure snowfall when the helicopter had engine trouble and had to land on the upper part of Mount Tyndall.

The owner was able to speak to the crew around 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening via satellite phone and they seemed okay.

The group was safely down the mountain around 8:45 a.m.
