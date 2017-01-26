TULARE COUNTY

Helicopter crew stranded on Mount Tyndall in Sequoia National Forest

A group of people are stranded in the snow in the Sequoia National Forest. (KFSN)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST (KFSN) --
A group of people are stranded in the snow in the Sequoia National Forest.

The owner of Sierra Hydrographics said his crew and a pilot were out repairing a device used to measure snowfall when the helicopter had engine trouble and had to land on the upper part of Mount Tyndall.

The owner was able to speak to the crew around 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening via satellite phone and they seemed okay.

They hope to have a second plane out early Friday morning to bring the group to safety.
