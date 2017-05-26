High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley

Charges are beginning to mount against a serial armed robber who led police on an hour-long high-speed chase from Fresno to Madera County.The robbery happened on Mother's Day at the Metro PCS in Southeast Fresno. In the next week, police say 35-year-old John Barajas went on to commit three more robberies, and he just confessed to officers he's responsible for more.After an hour of nonstop chasing, officers finally cornered Barajas Thursday along Highway 99 in Madera. The suspect is known for his violence, but he surrendered without a fight."I think he was tired," Det. Alysia Kasier of the Madera Police Department said. "When somebody goes out and commits multiple violent crimes, he knew it was a matter of time."Prior to his arrest, Barajas was widely sought after for a series of disturbing robberies where he would drag female employees by their hair while holding them at gunpoint.Ricardo Guzman works one of the stores the suspect hit. He was called to fill in after Barajas allegedly attacked two women working there."While one of the employees was looking at the phone trying to show him around, he turned to the other employee, held her at gunpoint and forced her to do what he wanted," he said.Barajas is charged with a lengthy list of crimes - including armed robbery, theft, and even kidnapping."Anytime someone is moved against their will and it increases their danger, it's considered kidnapping," Kasier said.And detectives say the long list of charges is likely to grow. He confessed to two more robberies in Selma and Turlock. In both cases, he claims to have used a knife."I was actually really excited to hear that, because now I know my coworkers are at ease now, they don't have to worry it," Guzman said.Barajas is also facing charges of theft and evading arrest. Police were able to pinpoint the suspect's location thanks to the public's help.