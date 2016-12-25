Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in East-Central Fresno.It happened just after 10 a.m. near Shields and Chestnut Avenues. Officers say a driver hit a power pole causing the live wires to fall on to the street.The driver immediately took off from the scene and police are working to a description of the car. Because PG&E decided to keep the wires live, power was kept on for hundreds of residents.Chestnut and Shields Avenues could be closed until 8 p.m. while crews work on repairs.