FRESNO

Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
EMBED </>More News Videos

It happened just after 10 a.m. near Shields and Chestnut Avenues. Officers say a driver hit a power pole causing the live wires to fall on to the street. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in East-Central Fresno.

It happened just after 10 a.m. near Shields and Chestnut Avenues. Officers say a driver hit a power pole causing the live wires to fall on to the street.

The driver immediately took off from the scene and police are working to a description of the car. Because PG&E decided to keep the wires live, power was kept on for hundreds of residents.

Chestnut and Shields Avenues could be closed until 8 p.m. while crews work on repairs.
Related Topics:
newshit and runfresnofresno - east central
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Fresno Police officers deliver hundreds of gifts to kids in need
Hundreds pack Fresno churches for early Christmas service
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
More fresno
NEWS
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula
Burglars are caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from Fresno home
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
Show More
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
Grapevine back open after winter storms forced full closure
More News
Top Video
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
More Video