FRESNO

Home burns for second time in west Fresno
EMBED </>More News Videos

A home that caught fire Wednesday evening flared up again overnight, forcing firefighters to the scene for a second time. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A home that caught fire Wednesday evening flared up again overnight, forcing firefighters to the scene for a second time.

The house is in a neighborhood southwest of Clinton and Brawley near Brunswick and Cambridge. When firefighters got there around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, they found the roof on fire. The home was empty because everyone had left from the fire there earlier in the day.

"And then after they put the fire out, they had some guys come by and board up the windows. And then my son woke up about 3-something, I'm not sure what time it was, but he heard something and thought the house being broke into. It was flames coming out of the house," said Andrew Canel, neighbor.

When the house caught fire on Wednesday evening, firefighters said the blaze caused $80-thousand in damage.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out how it started and what made it flare up earlier this morning.

RELATED: FRESNO FIREFIGHTERS GETTING OVERRUN WITH FIRE CALLS AS THE WEATHER GETS COLDER
EMBED </>More News Videos

A night sky lit up by fire engine lights isn't exactly what many think of as merry and bright.

Related Topics:
newshouse firefirefresnoFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
FRESNO
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
Fresno church burglarized twice in three days
Mr. Potato Head being used at CRMC by parents of preemie-babies to track growth
Photos critical as murder victim's family gets Justice for Desmend
More fresno
NEWS
After Bathroom Bill Repeal Failure, ACLU to See North Carolina 'in Court'
Passenger Accused of Harassing Ivanka Trump Removed From Flight
72 Now Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol
States Won by Trump Have Highest 'Obamacare' Enrollment
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
More News
Top Stories
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Kellyanne Conway chosen as counselor to Trump
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight That Crashed 30 Years Ago
Armed suspect killed by law enforcement in Coalinga
Show More
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
Los Banos woman killed after she was hit by 2 hit and run drivers
Fresno church burglarized twice in three days
Photos critical as murder victim's family gets Justice for Desmend
Case against Clovis West teacher being charged with lewd acts with minor moving faster than expected
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Touching reunion at a Starbucks drive-thru
More Video