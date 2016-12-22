Home burns for second time in west Fresno

A home that caught fire Wednesday evening flared up again overnight, forcing firefighters to the scene for a second time.The house is in a neighborhood southwest of Clinton and Brawley near Brunswick and Cambridge. When firefighters got there around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, they found the roof on fire. The home was empty because everyone had left from the fire there earlier in the day."And then after they put the fire out, they had some guys come by and board up the windows. And then my son woke up about 3-something, I'm not sure what time it was, but he heard something and thought the house being broke into. It was flames coming out of the house," said Andrew Canel, neighbor.When the house caught fire on Wednesday evening, firefighters said the blaze caused $80-thousand in damage.Firefighters are still trying to figure out how it started and what made it flare up earlier this morning.