FRESNO COUNTY

Home near Kingsburg goes up in flames
Investigators are trying to find out how a home caught on fire in Fresno County. (KFSN)

Investigators are trying to find out how a home caught on fire in Fresno County.
FRESNO, California --
The fire sparked around 11:30 last night at Nelson near Magnolia outside the city of Kingsburg. When fire crews got there, they found the house engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was inside the house. Investigators say it appears to have been empty for some time.

"It was not boarded up. There was no furniture or signs of anybody living in the structure," said Jeremiah Wittwer, Captain, Fresno Co. Fire.

Firefighters spent several hours cleaning up the damage. No one was hurt in the fire.
