FRESNO

Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for a gunman after a homeless man was shot in Central Fresno.

It happened just before four this morning on Thesta and Clinton near Highway 41.

Fresno Police say it appears to have been an attempted robbery. They say when the victim tried to get away when he was shot twice -- once in the leg and once in the back. He was able to run to Veteran's Hospital where he received help from security guards before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

He is expected to be okay.
