Homeowner shot by burglary suspect in Exeter

Exeter Police say they are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in his home during a hot prowl burglary attempt.

The two suspects broke into the home around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. That's when police say the home owner confronted the suspects and was shot in the arm.

When the victim ran back to get a weapon, the two suspects ran away.

The victim's wounds are not life threatening.

