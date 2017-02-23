Homeowner shot by burglary suspect in Exeter

Exeter Police say they are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in his home during a hot prowl burglary attempt.The two suspects broke into the home around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. That's when police say the home owner confronted the suspects and was shot in the arm.When the victim ran back to get a weapon, the two suspects ran away.The victim's wounds are not life threatening.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.