TULARE COUNTY

Homicide suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, Tulare County Sheriff confirms

Authorities in Woodlake are investigating an officer involved shooting at Sequoia and Acacia that has sent one suspect to the hospital.

WOODLAKE, Calif.
Authorities in Woodlake are investigating an officer involved shooting at Sequoia and Acacia that has sent one suspect to the hospital.

The Tulare County Sheriff confirms a Woodlake police officer shot the suspect when they were in the middle of a homicide investigation.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies, along with the Woodlake Police Department, were investigating the same suspect for two different cases. After the suspect was shot, he was flown to an area hospital where he was alive at last check.

The Visalia Police Department has also been called in to now investigation the officer involved shooting.

