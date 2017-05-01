PROTEST

Hundreds in Fresno join nationwide May Day protests

Many marched for their families, some to protect the agriculture industry and others say they're here simply because we are all immigrants.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
May Day demonstrations took a violent turn in Portland Monday after protesters started throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, and other objects at officers.

More than two dozen people were arrested there, and another five were arrested in Seattle. Protests also popped up in several communities across California, including in Fresno.

"Yes, we can," was the crying call of hundreds who chanted while marching down Ventura Street. Hundreds of farmworkers gripped signs filled with demands directed towards the Trump Administration while they walked.

"We are here to let him know we aren't going to stay quiet," organizer Jorge Valdovinos said. "We are going to raise our voices."

May Day marches for workers rights are an annual sight. But this year, and above calls to improve labor conditions, fears of deportation echoed from bullhorns.

"Mr. Trump has said that all Mexicans are rapists and drug dealers, but we are hardworking people," Valdovinos said.

Many marched for their families, some to protect the agriculture industry and others say they're here simply because we are all immigrants.

"When you work with them, you see not only the pride they put into it, but moral and familial values," Larry Chatfield of Fresno "These aren't criminals, these are hardworking people."

The crowds ultimately gathered at Courthouse Park, where speakers denounced President Trump's executive orders to build a wall and increase deportation officers, but the President had his backers there as well.

"I mean he was voted as President, it's everything he's campaigned on," Trump supporter Josh Fulfer. "He's doing what he said, that's what President's are supposed to do."

This labor protest was one of the largest ever in Fresno - drawing people on both sides previously reluctant to voice their opinion.

"There is a lot of fear, people are afraid to come out, and this is a place where we are trying to make it safe," protestor Evely Gomez said.

It's a place where supporters and protestors butt heads again over what is means to make America great.
