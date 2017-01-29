Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order

Hundreds of people gathered near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.The order, issued on Friday, placed a travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries and has led to the detention of several travelers with legal visas to the United States.Trump said the order is an issue of national security and meant to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the country, however, critics call the order racist and discriminatory towards people from the Middle East.The announcement of the order has led to major protests at airports throughout the country, including New York and San Francisco, and demonstrators organized a protest in Fresno on Sunday.A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night that blocked the further deportation of travelers with visas.Stay with ABC30 for updates.