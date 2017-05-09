CALIFORNIA

'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat

EMBED </>More Videos

An arson suspect left behind a death threat at an auto body repair shop in the Crenshaw District.

By
CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES --
A suspect who set fire to an auto body repair shop in the Crenshaw District left behind a threatening message, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to the 3500 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard and found three cars on fire at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

After quickly extinguishing the blaze, fire officials said they found threatening messages spray painted on the garage doors of Richard's Auto Repair.

One said "Richard," and another said, "I will kill your family."

"They said they would kill my family, me, but I don't have any enemy. Twenty-five years in business, this is the first time this has happened," said Richard Bermudez, owner of Richard's Auto Repair.

Due to the threatening messages, the fire was being investigated as arson.

"It's very disturbing. He's never caused any problems with any customers or given someone a reason to do something like this. In particularly threaten his life and his family's life, it doesn't make any kind of sense," said Richard Rodgers, a friend of Bermudez.

While the three cars were declared a total loss, firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the building. No one was injured during the fire, officials said.
Related Topics:
newsfirearsonarson investigationthreatlos angeles fire department
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
GoPro with young surfer footage found in Santa Cruz
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
The Maddy Report
More california
NEWS
No radiation detected after tunnel breach at WA nuclear site
Reactions to FBI Director James Comey's firing
Trump, Tillerson to meet with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov
FBI Director James Comey has been fired
More News
Top Stories
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Show More
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
More News
Top Video
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
North Valley woman gives birth to baby weighing more than 13 pounds
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
More Video