ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 188 people across the Southland -- with the majority in Los Angeles County -- during a five-day operation, officials said.According to ICE, the operation, which ended on Wednesday, targeted individuals who threatened public safety, "such as convicted criminal aliens and individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws."The arrestees included a convicted rapist and a previously deported cocaine trafficker, ICE said in a statement released on Thursday.Among those who were arrested, at least eight now face federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the agency said.Other criminal convictions listed on the ICE statement include drug offenses, domestic violence, DUI, sex crimes, battery, weapons violations, assault, burglary, fraud, vehicle theft, arson, cruelty to a child, robbery, obstructing justice, property damage, larceny, escape, manslaughter, prostitution, trespassing, incest, receipt of stolen property and illegal re-entry/entry.Among these listed convictions, 43 were drug offenses, 27 were domestic violence incidents, 30 were DUIs and 15 were sex crimes, according to the statement.Individuals who are not being criminally prosecuted will be processed for removal from the country.According to the agency, the arrestees consisted of 177 men and 11 women and included nationals from 11 countries - Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Armenia, Honduras, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Yugoslavia and Cambodia. The majority, 146 people, were listed as being from Mexico, the statement said.ICE arrested 93 in Los Angeles County, 26 in Riverside County, 23 in Orange County, 21 in San Bernardino County, 14 in Ventura County and 11 in Santa Barbara County.