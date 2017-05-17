NEWS

ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump

A photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported a 38 percent spike in arrests under President Donald Trump.

Officials said between Jan. 22 and April 29, 2017, ICE arrested 41,318 people on civil immigration charges. That number was compared to the 30,028 people arrested between Jan. 24 and April 30, 2016.

ICE said non-criminal arrests increased from 4,200 in 2016 to more than 10,800 in 2017, which represents a 157 percent increase.

Officials said violent crimes such as homicide, rape, kidnapping and assault accounted for more than 2,700 convictions.

ICE stated that 75 percent of those arrested in 2017 were "convicted criminals." However, the agency did not specify whether traffic convictions were included under the term "convicted criminals."
Related Topics:
newsICEimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpthe white housecaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jury finds Oklahoma cop not guilty in shooting of black man
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer takes the stand in Keith Foster trial
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of group of Northeast Fresno residents dealing with discolored water
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer takes the stand in Keith Foster trial
Authorities investigate a homicide in Lemoore
Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of group of Northeast Fresno residents dealing with discolored water
Jury finds Oklahoma cop not guilty in shooting of black man
Toxicology report reveals Cheyenne Wyllie drove with .21 blood alcohol level at time of crash
Large grass fire north of Fresno fully contained
Employee stops brazen robbery at a Northeast Fresno furniture store
Show More
Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos