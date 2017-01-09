Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm

The Pioneer Cabin tree in Calaveras County, Calif. fell on Jan. 8, 2017 after a big Bay Area storm.

The beloved 'tunnel' or 'drive-thru' tree fell to the ground during a massive storm in the Bay Area that left rivers and creeks flooded, houses damaged and several thousand people without power.The iconic part of California history was photographed by Jim Allday Sunday when its formerly massive limbs were seen on the ground.The Calaveras Big Trees Association tweeted a heartfelt tribute to the giant tree: