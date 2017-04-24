Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student

A Tulare Union High School student has accused faculty member Guillermo Correa of sexual assault. Correa, also known as William, worked on campus as the school's supervising janitor.Last Friday afternoon, Tulare Police were called to the scene and began their investigation after the student notified a school administrator."A victim, who is a current student under the age of 18, reported that during assigned janitorial duties the student was sexually battered by the hands of the janitor supervisor," Sgt. Andy Garcia with the Tulare Police Department said.The 42-year-old has been arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on five counts of sexual battery after authorities say a student claimed Correa sexual assaulted them on more than one occasion.Police are not releasing any information on the student during the investigation - only to say the alleged assault happened on campus."This investigation is ongoing and still in the initial stages," Garcia said. "We will be conducting more follow up. This investigation can possibly identify more victims and or possible suspects."This is now the second sexual assault case involving Tulare Union faculty and a student in less than two months. A Spanish teacher was recently accused of assaulting a female student before being released from custody while investigators gather more evidence in the case."This is an isolated case. This isn't anything tied into any other case," Garcia explained. "It's a sole perpetrator and at this time we have one victim."The Tulare Joint Union High School district issued a statement Monday that reads in part:"The allegations against Mr. Correa are very serious and the District will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. Mr. Correa is being placed on administrative leave from his employment with the District."