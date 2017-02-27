FRESNO

IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cyber criminals are using sophisticated techniques to con HR departments across the country into giving up sensitive material found in W-2s. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The IRS has issued a warning about a phishing scam that is targeting businesses and organizations looking to get your W-2s.

Tax season can be a busy time for employers as companies work to distribute W-2 forms to employees. But now cyber criminals are using sophisticated techniques to con HR departments across the country into giving up sensitive material found in W-2s.

"An executive will email your HR payroll, and it'll look like it came from the executive and what is asking for employee information W-2s all your employees maybe even socials," Kayleena Speakman with the Better Business Bureau.

Speakman says this is actually an old scam just re-invented.

"The old scam was just corporations," she said. "The new twist is now school districts, tribal organizations even non-profits."

The head of the IRS is not taking this scam lightly -- saying in part:

"This is one of the most dangerous email phishing scams we've seen in a long time. It can result in a large-scale theft of sensitive data that criminals can use to commit various crimes, including filing fraudulent tax returns."

"It's a very dangerous scam because what's going to happen if the payroll person actually falls for it and gives these scammers all the information," Speakman said.

Experts say the best way employers can fight these fraudsters is by looking for red flags - like misspellings and poor grammar in the email.

"Tax season was our number one scam reported in 2016, and I would not be surprised if it wasn't number one in 2017," Speakman said.

This particular scam has not be reported in Central California but experts say it is on the rise across the country.
Related Topics:
newsscamfresnoIRSFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Fresno realtor want to turn invention into full-fledged business
Girl power to take over the Fresno Convention Center this weekend
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
More News
Top Stories
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home
1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
With spring coming soon, farmers hopeful for Valley's top crop
Show More
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
President Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget, White House says
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
More News
Top Video
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
More Video