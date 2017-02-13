U.S. & WORLD

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

FILE: Jeffrey Sandusky (Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. --
One of Jerry Sandusky's sons was arrested Monday on multiple sexual offense charges involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, a stalwart supporter who attended many of his father's court proceedings, was charged with 14 counts, according to court records. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.

His defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations.

Marshall said the charges were statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of photographing or depicting sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

The Centre County district attorney's office said it planned to issue a statement later Monday.

The state Corrections Department said that because of the charges, Jeffrey Sandusky was suspended without pay Monday from employment as a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College. He had been hired in August 2015.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys. Jeffery is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children.
Related Topics:
newssex assaultchild sex assaultu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
North Korea launches ballistic missile test
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
DREAM JOB: Get paid to eat chocolate for 7 hours/week
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Tribes fighting Dakota Access pipeline lose bid to immediately pause construction
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
More News
Top Stories
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
North Korea launches ballistic missile test
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos