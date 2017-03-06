KINGS COUNTY

Judge sentences Hanford woman to prison for death of 2-year-old niece

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's been almost three years since 2-year-old Yeily Guadalupe died while in the care of her aunt, Rosa Ramirez. (KFSN)

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
A judge sentenced a South Valley woman to state prison Sunday after she recently pled "no contest" to murdering her two-year-old niece.

It's been almost three years since 2-year-old Yeily Guadalupe died while in the care of her aunt, Rosa Ramirez.

"One version was that the child fell in the bathtub," explained Phil Esbenshade with the Kings County District Attorney's Office. "That was inconsistent with what detectives and investigators uncovered."

Last month, Ramirez, who has a few children of her own, plead "no contest" to second-degree murder in the case. On Monday, Ramirez's attorney told the judge that her client was very sorry for the loss of the child who was in her care.

Judge Thomas DeSantos then announced the stipulated sentence for Ramirez - 15 years to life in prison.

"This was not a win-win situation," he said. "We would have much rather had this not occur, but, today, though, at least we can bring some justice to the families and the community that this lady won't harm any other children."

Investigators arrested Ramirez in the spring of 2014 for beating the two-year-old to death, possibly because of potty-training issues with the child.

They said she had bruising on her face, blunt force trauma to her stomach, as well as three massive skull fractures.

When the case first came about, Yeily's mother told Action News she gave her brother and his wife, Ramirez, guardianship of the girl while she received treatment for cancer. She has since died.

Meanwhile, Ramirez is headed to the California state prison for women. She will be placed on parole when she's eventually released.
Related Topics:
newstrialkings countychild deathHanford
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
More kings county
NEWS
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
More News
Top Stories
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
Show More
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
More News
Top Video
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Today's Top Stories
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
More Video