Jury in Keith Foster trial goes home for the weekend

The jury began deliberating in the Keith Foster trial Friday afternoon. They will return to the courtroom on Tuesday at 9 a.m.Closing arguments wrapped up late Friday morning and jurors received their final instructions from the judge.During nearly two weeks of testimony, prosecutors say former Deputy Chief Keith Foster was a different man without his uniform.Defense attorneys said Foster had a clean record in the nearly 30 years he worked for the department and was next in line to become police chief.Foster was arrested two years ago, after an FBI investigation. On the stand, Foster claimed he was working on his own -- looking into Fresno's drug problem.