KEITH FOSTER

Jury listens to wiretap conversations of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtroom artist Vicki Behringer sketched Keith Foster as he listened to several phone calls the FBI secretly recorded. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Courtroom artist Vicki Behringer sketched Keith Foster as he listened to several phone calls the FBI secretly recorded. The talk was often in street and drug lingo, and used coded words for marijuana, and pills. There was lots of talk about money, when payments could be made. Sprinkled in were routine discussions about football games on TV, taking kids to school, getting a washing machine fixed-- family life.

The jury also listened to a series of calls Foster made to the Rite Aid Drug store to find out if his OxyContin prescriptions were available.

Several FBI agents testified they had Foster under Surveillance as he picked up his 100 pill prescription of the drug every month, and then went to his nephew, Randy Flowers house in a West Fresno neighborhood-- the FBI said to pick up money.

In another call Foster learned his nephew Denny had been pulled over by the Highway Patrol near Merced and arrested after admitting he had six pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

The nephew's girlfriend made the call and Foster responded, "Oh (expletive) I don't know what to do. Let me call some of my guys to tell me what to do.
I'm gonna call my narc guys see what we can do. If he would have told me x-y-z, I would have covered for him."

Defense attorney Marshall Hodgkins maintains Foster was working on an undercover drug operation.

FBI Special Agent Sherry Reynolds testified she had never heard of a law enforcement officer enticing his own family members to buy and sell drugs as part of an undercover operation.

Fresno Police Sgt. John Jensen testified he loaned Foster $15,000 to help him with a divorce.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer is expected to take the stand as a witness for the defense when they begin presenting their

Dyer has maintained he knew nothing of Fosters activities. The former deputy chief is looking at up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the drug and conspiracy charges. The trial continues in federal court in Fresno Friday.
Related Topics:
newskeith fosterfresno police departmenttrialfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KEITH FOSTER
Keith Foster will testify in drug conspiracy case, claims phone conversations were misunderstood
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
More keith foster
NEWS
US signs declaration on climate change despite Trump's past statements
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
Trump had Russia on his mind when he decided to fire Comey
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
More News
Top Stories
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
As temperatures rise, Shaver Lake area becomes a big concern for firefighters
California governor wants more spending for schools
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Show More
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
Man shot while riding motorcycle in Central Fresno
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap
More News
Top Video
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
More Video