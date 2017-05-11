Jury listens to wiretap conversations of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster

Courtroom artist Vicki Behringer sketched Keith Foster as he listened to several phone calls the FBI secretly recorded. The talk was often in street and drug lingo, and used coded words for marijuana, and pills. There was lots of talk about money, when payments could be made. Sprinkled in were routine discussions about football games on TV, taking kids to school, getting a washing machine fixed-- family life.The jury also listened to a series of calls Foster made to the Rite Aid Drug store to find out if his OxyContin prescriptions were available.Several FBI agents testified they had Foster under Surveillance as he picked up his 100 pill prescription of the drug every month, and then went to his nephew, Randy Flowers house in a West Fresno neighborhood-- the FBI said to pick up money.In another call Foster learned his nephew Denny had been pulled over by the Highway Patrol near Merced and arrested after admitting he had six pounds of marijuana in the trunk.The nephew's girlfriend made the call and Foster responded, "Oh (expletive) I don't know what to do. Let me call some of my guys to tell me what to do.I'm gonna call my narc guys see what we can do. If he would have told me x-y-z, I would have covered for him."Defense attorney Marshall Hodgkins maintains Foster was working on an undercover drug operation.FBI Special Agent Sherry Reynolds testified she had never heard of a law enforcement officer enticing his own family members to buy and sell drugs as part of an undercover operation.Fresno Police Sgt. John Jensen testified he loaned Foster $15,000 to help him with a divorce.Police Chief Jerry Dyer is expected to take the stand as a witness for the defense when they begin presenting theirDyer has maintained he knew nothing of Fosters activities. The former deputy chief is looking at up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the drug and conspiracy charges. The trial continues in federal court in Fresno Friday.