KEITH FOSTER

Jury selection begins in Keith Foster trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster.

Foster is scheduled to stand trial for drug-trafficking charges and that trial could start as soon as this afternoon. Foster's attorney expects it to last three weeks, with as many as 20 witnesses.

Foster is accused of arranging deals for heroin, marijuana, and oxycodone. If convicted, he could face nearly five years in federal prison.

Related Topics:
newskeith fosterfresno police departmentillegal drugsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KEITH FOSTER
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
Dealer who implicated former Fresno Police Deputy Chief sentenced to 40 months in prison
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Keith Foster, other defendants
More keith foster
NEWS
Sean Spicer defends lag in Michael Flynn's dismissal, takes aim at Sally Yates
Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state
More details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Chelsea Manning: 'I can see a future for myself'
Officials fear Russia could try to target US through popular software firm under FBI scrutiny
More News
Top Stories
Visalia Police search for burglary suspect who disappeared inside strip mall
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Show More
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
How you can help feed hungry children in your community
More Video