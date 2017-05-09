Jury selection begins in Keith Foster trial

Fmr @FresnoPolice deputy chief Keith Foster goes to trial on drug conspiracy today. He's in a gray suit next to @Emhlaw. (No phone inside.) pic.twitter.com/GcJxwdluC6 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 9, 2017

.@FresnoPolice @Emhlaw The court is ready and I'm told jury selection should take 2-3 hours. Arguments could begin this afternoon. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 9, 2017

In Foster trial, first 18 in jury pool includes 13 women, 6 men. One retired CHP officer and the mother of a San Diego sheriff's deputy. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 9, 2017

3 of the jurors have seen news about Foster on TV. One read it in the newspaper. They come from as far away as Taft and Modesto. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 9, 2017

Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster.Foster is scheduled to stand trial for drug-trafficking charges and that trial could start as soon as this afternoon. Foster's attorney expects it to last three weeks, with as many as 20 witnesses.Foster is accused of arranging deals for heroin, marijuana, and oxycodone. If convicted, he could face nearly five years in federal prison.