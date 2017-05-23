FRESNO

Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno's former Deputy Police Chief, a man once in a position of trust, walked out of court with his family Tuesday after being found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno's former Deputy Police Chief, a man once in a position of trust, walked out of court with his family Tuesday after being found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges.

Twelve jurors reached a unanimous verdict on two counts of conspiring to distribute heroin and marijuana-- they were hung on the remaining six.

Foster's attorney, Marshall Hodgkins, was not thrilled with the outcome.

"The only word that is coming through my mind right now is tragedy."

US Attorney Phillip A. Talbert released a statement reading in part, "Although the jury was not able to reach verdicts on the additional counts relating to Foster's alleged involvement in trafficking oxycodone, we are grateful for their hard work and the guilty verdicts they returned."

"The badge does not change humanity," said Roger Bonakdar, an attorney in the Central Valley.

Bonakdar told Action News this case reminds him of former Bakersfield police officer-- Damacio Diaz. He was also linked to drug trafficking charges.

"In that case you recall the officer had been selling drugs that had been confiscated as evidence."

Diaz was handed a five year sentence in federal prison. Bonakdar believes he would have gotten a longer sentence if it were not for his history in law enforcement. Something he said could come into play for Foster too.

"The fact that Mr. Foster was on the force for so long and his many accolades is going to be a huge factor for sentencing it will significantly way in his favor

For now Foster faces up to 20 years in prison with a fine of one million dollars for the count relating to heroin and he could also face a maximum of five years and a fine of $25,000 for the marijuana trafficking offense.
Related Topics:
newscourt casefresno police departmentfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Expert gives tips on how to stay cool in the Valley heat without burning up your wallet
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
In the wake of Manchester concert bombing officials talk about security
Eco-friendly cleaning business in the Valley is expanding
More fresno
NEWS
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
More News
Top Stories
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Show More
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
More News
Top Video
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Merced school staff members kiss pigs for good cause
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
More Video