Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison

Fresno's former Deputy Police Chief, a man once in a position of trust, walked out of court with his family Tuesday after being found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges.Twelve jurors reached a unanimous verdict on two counts of conspiring to distribute heroin and marijuana-- they were hung on the remaining six.Foster's attorney, Marshall Hodgkins, was not thrilled with the outcome."The only word that is coming through my mind right now is tragedy."US Attorney Phillip A. Talbert released a statement reading in part, "Although the jury was not able to reach verdicts on the additional counts relating to Foster's alleged involvement in trafficking oxycodone, we are grateful for their hard work and the guilty verdicts they returned.""The badge does not change humanity," said Roger Bonakdar, an attorney in the Central Valley.Bonakdar told Action News this case reminds him of former Bakersfield police officer-- Damacio Diaz. He was also linked to drug trafficking charges."In that case you recall the officer had been selling drugs that had been confiscated as evidence."Diaz was handed a five year sentence in federal prison. Bonakdar believes he would have gotten a longer sentence if it were not for his history in law enforcement. Something he said could come into play for Foster too."The fact that Mr. Foster was on the force for so long and his many accolades is going to be a huge factor for sentencing it will significantly way in his favorFor now Foster faces up to 20 years in prison with a fine of one million dollars for the count relating to heroin and he could also face a maximum of five years and a fine of $25,000 for the marijuana trafficking offense.