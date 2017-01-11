CALIFORNIA

Kern County deputies rescue 85-year-old woman trying to cross flood waters
A woman who tried to cross a flooded road in Kern County had to be rescued by the sheriff's office near Caliente Creek Road and Twin Oaks. (KFSN)

KERN COUNTY (KFSN) --
A woman who tried to cross a flooded road in Kern County had to be rescued by the sheriff's office near Caliente Creek Road and Twin Oaks.

Deputies said the 85-year-old woman became trapped in her truck with rushing flood waters surrounding her.

Investigators believe the roadway collapsed as the truck tried to make it across.

The sheriff's department helicopter initially spotted the woman and deputies waded through knee deep water to reach her.

They warn people to use caution when trying to cross water like that because it is hard to tell how deep it is.
