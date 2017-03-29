Kings County Sheriff's deputies arrest rape, burglary suspect

Kings County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a house in the 'Home Gardens' area near Hanford after reports of a rape.
The alleged crime happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 3rd Place near Garden Drive. After an investigation, they say Andre Joseph Gibbs of Hanford was identified as a suspect and later arrested at the Western States Inn in south Hanford.
No other details were provided by law enforcement.
Related Topics:
newsrapeburglaryresidential burglaryHanfordKings County
newsrapeburglaryresidential burglaryHanfordKings County