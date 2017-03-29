NEWS

Kings County Sheriff's deputies arrest rape, burglary suspect

Kings County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a house in the 'Home Gardens' area near Hanford after reports of a rape.

The alleged crime happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 3rd Place near Garden Drive. After an investigation, they say Andre Joseph Gibbs of Hanford was identified as a suspect and later arrested at the Western States Inn in south Hanford.

No other details were provided by law enforcement.
Related Topics:
newsrapeburglaryresidential burglaryHanfordKings County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens: Report
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
US military opens investigation into Mosul airstrike
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says they 'get along just great'
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
Show More
10 reputed Bonanno crime family members arrested in New York City
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Photos