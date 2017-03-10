FRESNO COUNTY

Kingsburg man sentenced for killing 21-year-old with 'heart of gold'

EMBED </>More News Videos

James Moreno loved everyone, and everyone loved him-- powerful words spoken by Denise Chavez in court Friday about her younger brother. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
James Moreno loved everyone, and everyone loved him-- powerful words spoken by Denise Chavez in court Friday about her younger brother. But she said words are not enough for the pain her family feels, because of what Victor Zavala did last summer.

"Forty years will never be enough for what we lost."

On June 16th, an intoxicated Zavala stole a car and lead police on a high-speed chase near Kingsburg. The pursuit was called off, but Zavala later blew a stop sign and crashed into an SUV carrying Moreno, two female friends, and two small children.

Moreno was killed, the others injured.

At just 21-years-old, friends and family say Moreno had his whole life ahead of him and was already a great son, brother, and uncle. He wanted to be a corrections officer, and always had a smile on his face.

"James was amazing. Everybody loved him. He's the true definition of having a heart of gold. We miss him dearly," said Chavez.

"James was a good man and they took the best man out of this life, out of this world," said Diane Moreno, victim's sister.

Zavala recently pleaded guilty to second degree murder and felony evading.

Zavala told Moreno's family he takes full responsibility for his actions, and is terribly sorry for the pain he has caused.

Zavala will now go to Wasco State Prison.

Moreno's family members say they will work to keep his memory alive.
Related Topics:
newscourtdui crashtraffic fatalitiesfresno countykingsburgKingsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Hundreds line Chowchilla streets for 60th annual stampede
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis
Local employers come together to learn about drug testing procedures and employee rights
More fresno county
NEWS
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
White House says Trump intends to pick Scott Gottlieb to lead FDA
Flynn's lawyer told Trump team about lobbying during transition
More News
Top Stories
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Fresno health care professionals run into unexpected problems on medical mission trip to Southeast Asia
Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Show More
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
Texas mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 03/10/17
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Tulare Western special needs student granted wish of dancing with cheer team
More Video