Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway

A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Fire crews rushed to the scene just before 5 p.m. and attempted to help the stranded passengers, but it appeared their ladder was too short to reach the cabin.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.