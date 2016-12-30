  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway

Firefighters attempted to reach trapped riders on a Knott's Berry Farm ride with a ladder after the ride stopped 125 feet in the air on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. --
A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.

The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Fire crews rushed to the scene just before 5 p.m. and attempted to help the stranded passengers, but it appeared their ladder was too short to reach the cabin.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

