CALIFORNIA

Test project aims for cooler roads, cooler homes in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles is testing a unique substance designed to keep roads cooler, and the pilot project aims to keep surrounding homes cooler as a result. (KABC)

By
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles is testing a unique substance designed to keep roads cooler, and the pilot project aims to keep surrounding homes cooler as a result.

A 10,000-square-foot stretch of Jordan Avenue in Canoga Park is coated with the special seal - the first of its kind in California.

The city of Los Angeles is testing the "cool pavement" material on residential streets under a new pilot project.


Greg Spotts, assistant director of L.A.'s Bureau of Street Services, took the temperature of regular asphalt in the area and compared it to the temperature of the road that now has the special coating.

"We're seeing about an 11-13 degree temperature difference," Spotts said.

The Los Angeles City Council has set aside $150,000 to lay patches of the cool seal on 15 streets, one in each Council district.

"It's two layers and 15 microns each. It's almost like paint, but it's an asphalt-based product. It only took yesterday an hour to dry the first coat, and the second coat dried even quicker," Spotts said.

The project, a research-based initiative with Lawrence Berkeley Labs in Northern California, is designed to have a public health benefit.

"If cooler pavements reflect less heat into the homes, then the interiors of non-air-conditioned apartments could be cooler and it might save lives. We're also hoping it saves air-conditioning, and therefore, electric use," Spotts said.

Araceli Ortiz lives on Jordan Avenue, where the cool pavement seal has been applied.

"It's going to be great. I mean, you're going to save a bit more energy. It's getting expensive living in apartments now, so hopefully it helps out," Ortiz said.

The city chose Canoga Park as the first area to test the cool pavement, because it's one of the hottest areas in the San Fernando Valley. It's not clear which neighborhood will get the test patch next.
Related Topics:
newsroad repairheatenergyenvironmentair conditioner
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Great White Shark spotted near Avila Beach
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos at NorCal gas station
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump
More california
NEWS
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
More News
Top Stories
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Show More
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Construction ramps up on Manchester Center renovation
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
More News
Top Video
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Local expert gives tips on what we should know before hitting the road in hot weather
Bad air quality and high temperatures have health experts warning Valley residents
22 dead, 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
More Video