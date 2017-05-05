"First you find a house and scope it out. Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don't believe in bank accounts. Second you find a crew and a driver and someone to ring the doorbell. Third, you pull up at the spot. Park, watch, ring the doorbell and knock. Four, make sure nobody's home. They gone, OK it's on."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1523356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic surveillance video captures a Georgia woman turning the tables on three armed people who broke into her home.