CALIFORNIA

LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada, left, and Los Angeles Assistant Chief Michael Moore take questions at a news conference (Nick Ut)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles Police Department has named the officer who discharged a gun during an off-duty scuffle with teenagers near his suburban Anaheim home.

Captain Andy Neiman, an LAPD spokesman, said Monday that the officer, Kevin Ferguson, is back on the job but not working in the field.

Officials tell the Los Angeles Times that Ferguson works at the Hollywood Division, but they didn't provide details of his specific assignment. State records obtained by the newspaper show Ferguson joined the LAPD in 2013.

RELATED | OFF-DUTY LAPD OFFICER FIRES WEAPON DURING CONFRONTATION WITH TEENS IN ANAHEIM
EMBED More News Videos

A bystander's video shows an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer firing his weapon outside his Anaheim home during an altercation with several juveniles.



Los Angeles and Anaheim police are investigating the confrontation last week that stemmed from an ongoing dispute over youths walking across the officer's property. No serious injuries were reported from the incident.

Ferguson's lawyer has said the officer feared one of the teens had a weapon.

RELATED | 24 ARRESTED IN ANAHEIM AMID PROTESTS AGAINST OFF-DUTY OFFICER CONFRONTATION WITH TEEN
Related Topics:
newscalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
CALIFORNIA
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Judge blocks California law protecting officials' privacy
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
More california
NEWS
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Attorney general warns of 'dangerous new trend' of violence in US
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
More News
Top Stories
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
At least 3 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes into Riverside home
Cameras capture burglars raiding the only Planada pharmacy for cough syrup
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Show More
Downtown Fresno homicide highlights disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
With spring coming soon, farmers hopeful for Valley's top crop
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
More News
Photos
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Photos