FRESNO COUNTY

Large almond hull pile catches fire in Fresno County
EMBED </>More News Videos

The weather has also been a concern for firefighters. They say it may have caused piles of almond shells to burst into flames in Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The weather has also been a concern for firefighters. They say it may have caused piles of almond shells to burst into flames in Fresno County.

The fire is still burning at the Central California Almond Growers on Highway 145 near Manning Avenue. It started around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported and damage is unknown at this time. Firefighters expect to be on scene for awhile. They say, moisture in the air, coupled with wind, caused the hulls to combust.

Firefighters say there have been several similar fires in the past couple weeks.
Related Topics:
newsfirefresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
More fresno county
NEWS
Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer for SEC Chairman
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Future Relations
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed Thursday
Inside Obama's Affordable Care Act Meeting With Dems
More News
Top Stories
Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding
Large storm hits Central California
Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans
Car overturns in Visalia injury crash
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
More Video