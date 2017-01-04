Large almond hull pile catches fire in Fresno County

The weather has also been a concern for firefighters. They say it may have caused piles of almond shells to burst into flames in Fresno County.The fire is still burning at the Central California Almond Growers on Highway 145 near Manning Avenue. It started around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.No injuries have been reported and damage is unknown at this time. Firefighters expect to be on scene for awhile. They say, moisture in the air, coupled with wind, caused the hulls to combust.Firefighters say there have been several similar fires in the past couple weeks.