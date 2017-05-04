Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced

It was a fire so large an entire apartment unit was destroyed. Almost 15 people now without a home-- like Duanna Smith's son, daughter in law, and Grandbaby."They literally just left with nothing. They have the clothes that's on their back and that's it."Firefighters don't know how it started yet but said it spread fast through all the units."It was in the breezeway area between the four entrances to the town homes. So it does look like it started exterior and very quickly spread to the entrances to the other units," said Todd Tuggle, Fresno Fire Department.Many of the victims could only watch in disbelief. They are now relying on the Red Cross and family for help."We don't need this but you know what, there's a plan and they're safe, our grandkids are safe, and we will take care of them as we always have," said Smith.There were about 50 firefighters in scene and they had to call in reinforcements just to make sure the rest of the city was covered.