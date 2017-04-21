Large fire burning in Fresno County, now 75 percent contained

Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in the Coalinga area at Highway 33 and Lost Hills.The fire has burned more than 1,500 acres and Fresno County Calfire said it may be as large as 2,000 acres.The Storm Warn 30 radar shows smoke has filled a wide area above and to the south of Coalinga.Cal Fire crews say they have stopped the forward spread of the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far.