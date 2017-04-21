FRESNO COUNTY

Large fire burning in Fresno County, now 75 percent contained

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in the Coalinga area at Highway 33 and Lost Hills. (KFSN)

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in the Coalinga area at Highway 33 and Lost Hills.

The fire has burned more than 1,500 acres and Fresno County Calfire said it may be as large as 2,000 acres.

The Storm Warn 30 radar shows smoke has filled a wide area above and to the south of Coalinga.

Cal Fire crews say they have stopped the forward spread of the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far.
Related Topics:
newsfirefresno countywildfireCoalinga
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she is granted commutation from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
Thousands gather for Sikh cultural celebrations in Selma
Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman
More fresno county
NEWS
Kori Muhammad shouts 'Let black people go,' court hearing cut short
US pilot ejects from jet near carrier headed for Korean peninsula
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Man who tipped off authorities about missing student describes 'clues'
More News
Top Stories
Kori Muhammad shouts 'Let black people go,' court hearing cut short
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after rescue teams identify the wrong victim
DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard
10 men arrested for child sex crimes in Merced, 1 facing charges for trafficking 14-year-old
Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released
3 Paris officers shot, 1 fatally, in Champs-Elysees attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager
Show More
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
More News
Top Video
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after rescue teams identify the wrong victim
Family holds vigil for shooting spree victim at site where he was gunned down in Central Fresno
Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released
Your Weekend
More Video