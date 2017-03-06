CALIFORNIA

Lawyer says Afghan family detained in Los Angeles will be released

By AMY TAXIN
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
An Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and were detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport will be released Monday, one of their lawyers said.

The mother, father and their three young sons, including a baby, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday for a connecting flight to Washington state, where they planned to resettle. Instead, they were detained by U.S. immigration officials.

Over the weekend, a federal judge issued a temporary order blocking federal authorities from removing the family from California and calling for a hearing Monday afternoon on their case.

Talia Inlender, senior staff attorney for Public Counsel, said immigration authorities agreed to release the family from custody Monday. The family will be allowed to remain in the country subject to an immigration review at a later time, said Inlender, one of a team of lawyers representing the family.

Messages seeking comment were left for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice.

The father worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan and was able to obtain special immigrant visas for his family.

After being stopped at the airport, he was held at a detention center. His wife and young sons were detained at a hotel, lawyers said.

The family's names have not been release.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationcalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
CALIFORNIA
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
More california
NEWS
New travel ban drops Iraq but keeps 6 other majority-Muslim countries
Former Obama spokesman: Trump 'working very hard' to distract from 'growing scandal'
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
Reaction to President Trump's new travel ban is swift and mixed
More News
Top Stories
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Show More
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos