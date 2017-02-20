CALIFORNIA

Levee break in San Joaquin County halted, evacuations remain in place

A levee break on the San Joaquin River, southwest of Manteca, has forced hundreds of people to evacuate Monday night. (KFSN)

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KFSN) --
A levee break on the San Joaquin River, southwest of Manteca, has forced hundreds of people to evacuate Monday night.

Quick work to repair the damage stopped the levee breach on the swollen river. More materials and equipment are being moved to the site to stabilize the situation.

However, the San Joaquin County of Emergency Services said the water is still moving to the north and the east. The area is mostly farms and ranches and roughly 500 people are ordered to evacuate.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Lathrop Community Center.
