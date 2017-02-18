FRESNO

Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week

A local non-profit is picking up the pieces after being burglarized multiple times this week. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A local non-profit is picking up the pieces after being burglarized multiple times this week.

Reading Heart was founded by 10-year-old Danay Ferguson. She collects books and dreams of giving a book to every child in Fresno County.

The organization moved into a new distribution center two weeks ago. They say since then they have been broken into four times this week.

Burglars have taken hundreds of books and also an air compressor they were planning to use to make T-shirts.

Reading Heart is located on Fresno and Belmont Street.

They are asking for the public's help in reporting any type of suspicious activity.

The organization is now working to better secure their building.
