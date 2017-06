A terror attack in the heart of London on Saturday, June 3, killed six people and injured more than 40 others. A van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then three men fled the van and attacked people in nearby Borough Market.Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian woman who moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, was struck by the van on London Bridge. She had previously worked in a shelter for the homeless prior to moving overseas."She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," her family said in a statement. "Please honor her by making your community a better place."