Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban

In Los Banos, Congressman Jim Costa and the community celebrated the homecoming of Ahmed Ali and his 12-year-old daughter Eman after they were left stranded in Djibouti for more than a week.The two were unable to return home under President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven mostly Muslim countries. Once the ban was put on hold by a federal judge, they were able to come back to the U.S. on Sunday.Costa says the family's struggle is a prime example of why the executive order needs to be reviewed for those looking to continue their path towards citizenship."I urged then and I urge today the President to call a time-out," Rep. Jim Costa said. "We don't need to look at the Supreme Court to contest this. Let's sit down with Congress and let's rewrite the executive order."Ali says he's still overwhelmed by all the support from his community and from Costa, who brought his case to Congress. Ali now plans to get his daughter's certificate of citizenship as soon as possible.