Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa

A Los Banos family arrived in San Francisco Sunday after a temporary travel ban enacted by President Donald Trump left them stranded in Africa for over a week.President Trump's executive order suspended travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. One of the countries listed is Yemen. Los Banos native Ahmed Ali is a U.S. citizen but his 12-year-old daughter Eman has a Yemeni passport and visa.The family was scheduled to fly home last Saturday but were denied entry to their plane, leaving the two stranded in Djibouti.President Trump's executive order has drawn heavy criticism and sparked protests across the country. His administration defended the order, calling it an issue of national security.A federal judge in Seattle placed a restraining order on the temporary travel ban on Friday. The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion to reinstate the ban but the appeal was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals a day later.A GoFundMe account in support of Ali and his daughter raised over $20,000 and a rally is planned Monday at Eman's school.Stay with ABC30 for updates.