MERCED COUNTY

Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa

EMBED </>More News Videos

The family was scheduled to fly home last Saturday but were denied entry to their plane, leaving the two stranded in Djibouti. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Los Banos family arrived in San Francisco Sunday after a temporary travel ban enacted by President Donald Trump left them stranded in Africa for over a week.


President Trump's executive order suspended travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. One of the countries listed is Yemen. Los Banos native Ahmed Ali is a U.S. citizen but his 12-year-old daughter Eman has a Yemeni passport and visa.

The family was scheduled to fly home last Saturday but were denied entry to their plane, leaving the two stranded in Djibouti.


President Trump's executive order has drawn heavy criticism and sparked protests across the country. His administration defended the order, calling it an issue of national security.

A federal judge in Seattle placed a restraining order on the temporary travel ban on Friday. The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion to reinstate the ban but the appeal was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals a day later.

A GoFundMe account in support of Ali and his daughter raised over $20,000 and a rally is planned Monday at Eman's school.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worlddonald trumpimmigrationmerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
Los Banos father and daughter stuck in east Africa still unable to board a flight home
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
More merced county
NEWS
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Trump Threatens Defunding Sanctuary States as 'Weapon'
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
More News
Top Stories
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Show More
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
More News
Top Video
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
More Video