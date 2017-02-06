Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban

A Los Banos man and his daughter have finally set foot on American soil after getting stuck in east Africa under President's Donald Trump's temporary travel ban.Ahmed Ali had been in Djibouti for more than a week after his daughter Eman were denied access to a flight home. He and Eman are now reunited with the rest of his family in Los Banos.Ali did make time to stop at his workplace at the Buy N Save market to say "thank you" to the many who supported the family during this difficult time. After a tearful reunion in San Francisco, Camerino Munoz and Ali had another emotional reunion of their own not too long after he was finally home."I stop at his house, I saw him and talk to him a bit," Munoz said. "He's pretty mellowed out. He's happy to be home."Ali and his daughter were denied entry to their flight just a day after President Donald Trump signed the executive order temporarily banning travel from some Middle Eastern countries."We went through the immigration process, the inspection process," the family's attorney Stacey Gartland said. "Eman received the stamp on her passport that not only granted her permanent residence, but also U.S. citizenship."After receiving word that Ali was back, nothing made Munoz and many of the regulars at Buy N Save Market happier than seeing him in person."I was very, very happy to see him and even went to hug him when he was walking from across the street," Munoz said.Munoz says Ali stopped by the market Monday morning to say thank you to everyone who rallied around him. Several customers say they're glad to know his family is now complete."I was just glad for everybody that was coming at the same time," shopper Linda Arcadia said. "It get's very emotional."A march planned for Monday afternoon has been rescheduled to give Ali time to spend with his family. Munoz says he hopes Ali's situation is a beacon of hope for so many others."I hope they all get back," Munoz said.Organizers say the march is to support the many people who are still being affected by the executive order. They plan to reschedule it so Ali can be present.