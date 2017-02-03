Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says

A Los Banos man and his 12-year-old daughter are scheduled to fly home Sunday after being stranded in east Africa for nearly a week because of President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven countries.The family's attorney said Ahmed Ali and his daughter Eman will arrive in San Francisco on Sunday after spending the last six days in Djibouti. Ali, a U.S. citizen, was traveling with his daughter, who has a Yemeni passport and a visa, when they were denied entry to their plane home.President Trump's executive order last Friday banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Yemen. The temporary travel ban came under heavy criticism and sparked protests across the country.Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates ordered the Justice Department not to enforce the ban on Monday and was fired by President Trump just hours later. A California judge temporarily blocked the order this week and another federal judge in Seattle suspended the order Friday.Stay with ABC30 for updates.