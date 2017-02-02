Los Banos father and daughter stuck in east Africa still unable to board a flight home

Things are starting to look up for the Los Banos man stuck in east Africa with his daughter as a California District Court rules in favor of the Yemen family.But his attorneys are still facing problems.While a Los Angeles federal judge ordered a temporary restraining order to lift the ban President Trump signed about a week ago, the 12-year-old still cannot come home."The problem has been relaying that information to the airlines so they would allow her to board the plane," said Stacey Gartland, Ali's attorney.Gartland said they have been able to connect with Custom and Border Protections and the Department of State but the problem now is how airlines should follow the court order."The airlines are not sure how to interpret the court order, so they want a direct confirmation from Department of Homeland Security and Department of State that it was okay to board these individuals."Ahmed Ali is a US citizen, he works at a convenience store in Los Banos. Last week he traveled to Djibouti to pick up his daughter, Eman, who just recently got her immigrant visa. However, she wasn't able to board a flight after President Trump signed the temporary travel ban from seven Middle Eastern countries.Owner of Buy-n-Save Market says people from the community have been constantly stopping by to donate and show their support."The community, they're very excited. We want to see him back, him and his daughter," said Camerino Munoz, Buy-n-Save Market.Congressman Jim Costa also took Ali's case to Congress. Gartland said with the congressman's help they have been able to get in touch with the right people and hope to have Eman and her father back home in the next few days.Other attorneys are still facing problems, Julie Goldberg an attorney in Djibouti, represents hundreds trying to fly back into the country including a family from Fresno. She said none have yet been able to board so she's looking for another way."We're looking to charter a private company that might not necessarily be affected by threats that CBP is making if they board these people."Gartland said they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel but until Eman is on the plane they remain cautiously optimistic.Ali's attorneys working to have Eman and her father back in Los Banos soon-- they are hoping days. They said they are not buying the plane ticket until Eman's name is on the list to board.