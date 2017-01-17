Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it

Hundreds of kids who play on a little league team in Los Banos were getting ready to head back to the Colorado Ball Park for a new season, but after an early morning fire to their equipment shed they are now having to start over."It's really devastating for the kids," said Alex Bubar Gomes, Los Banos little league player agent.The fire started around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police said two officers were in the area when they spotted the flames and realized the equipment trailer was fully engulfed."There's no doubt it's going to impact this sport. It is sad to see that it's going to impact them this way," said Commander Rey Reyna, Los Banos PD.The only thing the team managed to save are some bases and the pitcher's mound."It's devastating for our community-- for our kids," said Ernie Lugo, parent.For Lugo, this fire hits a little closer to home. This sport has been in his family for decades. His grandfather coached his dad on this field when he was five, then his dad coached him at the same age. A tradition he was passing down to his son who was hoping to be a catcher this year."There's no equipment, how are we going to play dad? How are we going to play baseball if there's no equipment?"Little league members are turning to the web, hoping awill help them raise the $7,000 worth of equipment lost.While try outs may have to wait, it's the lesson of coming together as a team that parents hope to teach their players."We have to show our kids that no matter what happens we still have to keep going," said Kristy Gutierrez, parent.