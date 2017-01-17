MERCED COUNTY

Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
EMBED </>More News Videos

After an early morning fire to their equipment shed a little league team in Los Banos are now having to start over. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of kids who play on a little league team in Los Banos were getting ready to head back to the Colorado Ball Park for a new season, but after an early morning fire to their equipment shed they are now having to start over.

"It's really devastating for the kids," said Alex Bubar Gomes, Los Banos little league player agent.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police said two officers were in the area when they spotted the flames and realized the equipment trailer was fully engulfed.

"There's no doubt it's going to impact this sport. It is sad to see that it's going to impact them this way," said Commander Rey Reyna, Los Banos PD.

The only thing the team managed to save are some bases and the pitcher's mound.

"It's devastating for our community-- for our kids," said Ernie Lugo, parent.

For Lugo, this fire hits a little closer to home. This sport has been in his family for decades. His grandfather coached his dad on this field when he was five, then his dad coached him at the same age. A tradition he was passing down to his son who was hoping to be a catcher this year.

"There's no equipment, how are we going to play dad? How are we going to play baseball if there's no equipment?"

Little league members are turning to the web, hoping a GoFundMe page will help them raise the $7,000 worth of equipment lost.

While try outs may have to wait, it's the lesson of coming together as a team that parents hope to teach their players.

"We have to show our kids that no matter what happens we still have to keep going," said Kristy Gutierrez, parent.
Related Topics:
newsfirelittle leaguemerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Los Banos teen heads to DC for Trump inauguration
Merced County mounted patrol heads to Washington DC for inauguration
Generosity from North Valley residents helped send Merced County posse to inauguration
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
More merced county
NEWS
President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
More News
Top Stories
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Show More
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
Zebra found dead, skinned near California's Hearst Castle
More News
Top Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
More Video