LOS ANGELES --Before O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers case was the "trial of the century."
Jose and Kitty Menendez were brutally murdered by shotgun blasts in their Beverly Hills home on Aug. 20, 1989.
After seven months of investigation, the case took a stunning turn: the wealthy couple's two sons, Lyle and Erik, were arrested for their murders. At the time, Lyle was just 21, and Erik was 18.
Their trial, which was broadcast live on television in 1993, riveted the country for its sensational themes centering around murder, abuse, family and wealth.
The brothers' defense team claimed the shootings were a response to years of abuse by their parents, including sexual abuse by Jose.
But prosecutors said the motive for the killings was greed - the brothers inherited a fortune Jose Menendez had made as an executive in the entertainment industry. And they were seen spending lavishly after their parents' death - buying new cars, jewelry, a business - in the months before they were arrested.
After two juries deadlocked over the issue of abuse and self-defense, the two brothers were convicted in a retrial and sentenced in summer of 1996 to life in prison without parole. They were sent to separate prisons and have not seen each other since then.
For the first time in 20 years, Lyle Menendez is speaking about the case.
ABC News has the exclusive interview with him and other participants in the case, including police, prosecutors and friends of the Menendez family.
"My name is Lyle Menendez. I have been in prison for 26 years. I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed that," he said in the telephone interview.
ABC News also spoke to a friend of Erik Menendez who recalls writing a screenplay with him before the murders in which a rich 18-year-old kills his parents for the inheritance money. The screenplay was not introduced at the trial as evidence, but the friend did testify about a chilling account of Erik recalling details of the murder to him.
Also among those who observed the trial closely is Mona Edwards, the courtroom sketch artist who sat through the case every day.
Edwards, who has sketched other Los Angeles celebrity trials including Michael Jackson, Lindsay Lohan and OJ Simpson, recalled her courtroom observations in an interview with Eyewitness News. She remembers feeling a range of emotions on a daily basis as she sat through the testimony.
"I thought they were very emotional," Edwards recalled. "I would come home every day thinking totally a different thing. One day I was sad for them, another I was thinking how could they do that?"
