MADERA COUNTY

Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher at Desmond Middle School was shocked when she discovered eight pills in her coffee, and police say a student placed them because he thought it would be funny. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A cruel prank has gotten a Madera school student in major trouble after he tampered with his teacher's drink Monday.

That incident happened at Desmond Middle School where police say a teacher had just wrapped up her fourth-period class and was emptying her coffee cup when she found several unknown pills sitting inside.

"She went and dumped in the sink and noticed eight brown pills," Sgt. Mark Trukki with the Madera Police Department said

They were eight pills that she never put in her drink. Trukki says the teacher immediately went to the principal, and they alerted police.

"The pills had not dissolved, so they were still intact," he said.

The next day, students in the class were questioned about what happened. That is when one student came forward.

"And said they observed another student with a bottle of laxative pills," Trukki said.

When police confronted the 8th-grade boy, they say he confessed to it.

"He thought it would be funny, so it was more of a joke that he was playing on his teacher," Trukki explained.

But some parents like Judy Oliveri say something like that is not funny.

"That is really uncalled for. Kids are here to learn, not to play jokes on students or teachers," she said. "It's just not acceptable. You don't come to school to play jokes."

The Madera Unified School District released a statement reading in part, "We cannot comment on the ongoing investigation. The health and well-being of our staff and students are our main priority."

However, the police department says the teacher who drank most of her coffee that day is okay, and the student responsible is being suspended for five days.
Related Topics:
newsmadera countyprankMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Man arrested in Madera for statutory rape after being found running down street in towel
Artsfest has something for everyone
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
More madera county
NEWS
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
'Laptop ban' not impacted by Trump's classified intel sharing
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
More News
Top Stories
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Show More
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Visalia man is under arrest for causing a deadly crash, authorities say
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
More News
Top Video
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Fresno's finest honored during award ceremony
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
More Video